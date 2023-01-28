LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.73–$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $890.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.67 million.

LCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LCI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.80.

NYSE LCII opened at $108.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average of $108.72.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 38.25%. As a group, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LCI Industries by 85.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

