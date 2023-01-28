Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 17,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 7,219 shares.The stock last traded at $10.03 and had previously closed at $10.02.

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

Institutional Trading of Landcadia Holdings IV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCA. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,518,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 846,573 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,365,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,812,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after acquiring an additional 703,776 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,932,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

