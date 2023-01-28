Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,235 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

LAMR stock opened at $104.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $119.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

