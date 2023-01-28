Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.38 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q3 guidance to $5.75-7.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $482.88 on Friday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $615.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $450.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,876,000 after acquiring an additional 40,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 187,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

