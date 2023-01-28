Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Boosted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 127.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 14.8% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.32 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.
In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
