Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 36.89%. The company had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

LKFN opened at $68.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $64.05 and a one year high of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

In related news, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $329,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,103.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after buying an additional 280,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,111,000 after buying an additional 181,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 222.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 115,258 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 236.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 84,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

