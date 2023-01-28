Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.18

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and traded as high as $47.50. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 5,009 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on KHNGY shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.50.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 84.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

