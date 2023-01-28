Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.18

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and traded as high as $47.50. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 5,009 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on KHNGY shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.50.
Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.95.
Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
