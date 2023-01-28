K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Down 97.8% in January

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

KPLUY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.98. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KPLUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($25.00) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($41.30) to €26.00 ($28.26) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

