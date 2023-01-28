Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $1,772,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 48.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 436,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,340. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $110.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $66.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KRNT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.