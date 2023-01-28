Konnect Price Reaches $0.0457 on Major Exchanges (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Konnect token can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Konnect has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $53,979.16 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Konnect Profile

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

