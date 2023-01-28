KOK Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $48.73 million and approximately $596,853.45 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0975 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030027 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000205 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00018043 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00217417 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002823 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09727281 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $629,437.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.