Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Kingdee International Software Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS KGDEY opened at $221.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.49. Kingdee International Software Group has a one year low of $111.17 and a one year high of $307.16.
About Kingdee International Software Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingdee International Software Group (KGDEY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Kingdee International Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingdee International Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.