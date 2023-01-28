Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS KGDEY opened at $221.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.49. Kingdee International Software Group has a one year low of $111.17 and a one year high of $307.16.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

