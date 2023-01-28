Kaspa (KAS) Trading Down 9% This Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $94.29 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,247,956,172 coins and its circulating supply is 16,247,957,004 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,235,963,866 with 16,235,964,143.362135 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00594351 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,070,716.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

