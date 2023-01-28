Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Morgan Stanley

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KPTI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.33.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $3.18 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 million. Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after buying an additional 5,453,021 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,000.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,745,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 1,662,337 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 861,362 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3,215.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 645,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 626,498 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after buying an additional 601,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.