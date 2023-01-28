Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.65

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.65 and traded as low as $26.00. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 206 shares changing hands.

Kansas City Life Insurance Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $258.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

