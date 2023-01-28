Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Short Interest Update

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 195.4% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KSI remained flat at $10.08 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,092. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadem Sustainable Impact

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 199,502 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 389,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 33,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 1,029.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadem Sustainable Impact

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

