K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on KBL. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$36.00 to C$34.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

TSE KBL opened at C$29.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$312.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.78. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$26.53 and a 1 year high of C$35.99.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$73.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

