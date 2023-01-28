K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 15th

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.
K-Bro Linen Price Performance
Shares of KBL opened at C$29.00 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$26.53 and a 52 week high of C$35.99. The firm has a market cap of C$312.42 million and a P/E ratio of 60.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68.
K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$73.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current year.
K-Bro Linen Company Profile
K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.
