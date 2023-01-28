K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 15th

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Shares of KBL opened at C$29.00 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$26.53 and a 52 week high of C$35.99. The firm has a market cap of C$312.42 million and a P/E ratio of 60.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$73.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KBL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$36.00 to C$34.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.56.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

