Jump Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at $103,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 14.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 62.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 12.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 114.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE stock opened at $213.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $274.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.60.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. NICE had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $554.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NICE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

