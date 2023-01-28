Jump Financial LLC Sells 420 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Dillard’s worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 52.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after acquiring an additional 47,763 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 17.7% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 53,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DDS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $352.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Insider Activity

Dillard’s Price Performance

In other news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total transaction of $845,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDS opened at $379.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $390.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $6.09. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 59.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 41.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.58%.

Dillard’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.