Jump Financial LLC Sells 3,143 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,523,000 after purchasing an additional 365,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,570,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.85.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $164.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 103.32%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

