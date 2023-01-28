Jump Financial LLC Sells 29,971 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,971 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 87.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after buying an additional 2,856,645 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $71,087,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $15,374,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 18,283.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 313,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 300.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GXO. Barclays raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GXO opened at $51.02 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

