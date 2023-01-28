Jump Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Tetra Tech worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $153.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $108,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,948,549.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $108,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,948,549.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also

