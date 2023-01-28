Jump Financial LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2,913.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,390 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $79.55 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

