Jump Financial LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 1,633.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,995 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MGIC Investment worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,025,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,501,000 after buying an additional 1,166,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,227,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,430,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after acquiring an additional 821,754 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,722,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,717,000 after acquiring an additional 602,678 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Compass Point cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NYSE MTG opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $296.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.19 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

