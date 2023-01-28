Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,824 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $68,701,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $4,871,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total value of $302,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,654 shares of company stock worth $6,236,510. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $458.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $621.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.91 and its 200-day moving average is $416.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

