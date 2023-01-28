Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 51,685 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,260,173 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after buying an additional 719,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,564,754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $116,042,000 after purchasing an additional 105,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,440,041 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $104,129,000 after purchasing an additional 76,860 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NEP opened at $72.89 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

