Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 773.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,506 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Guidewire Software worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,775 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,063 shares of company stock worth $1,436,772 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.55.

NYSE GWRE opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $103.11.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

