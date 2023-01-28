JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $147.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $184.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.87.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $139.81 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $180.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.23. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $152.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.18 million. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,555,000 after buying an additional 85,149 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 24,988 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 412,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,482,000 after buying an additional 120,434 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

