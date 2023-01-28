JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.47.
CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.1 %
CRWD stock opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00.
Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike
In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after acquiring an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 850,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,321,000 after purchasing an additional 674,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
