John W. Schlosser Sells 1,500 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3 %

KMI stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,559 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $93,819,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $78,705,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

