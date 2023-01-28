John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 203.9% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %
HPF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,882. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
