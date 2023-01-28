John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 203.9% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %

HPF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,882. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

