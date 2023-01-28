JMP Securities Increases Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $42.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

SYF stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Stories

