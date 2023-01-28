JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

JKS opened at $56.21 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

