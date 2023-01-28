JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, RTT News reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JBLU opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $16.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 98.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after acquiring an additional 804,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after acquiring an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 42.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,510,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 447,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 262.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 576,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 417,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

See Also

