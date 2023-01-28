Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $14.33 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $14.33 million and $54,513.89 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.008475 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $49,290.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

