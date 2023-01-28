Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.34 million and $50,650.77 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00049820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030125 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00215571 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.008475 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $49,290.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

