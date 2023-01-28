Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 901,300 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the December 31st total of 679,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Jervois Global Stock Performance

Shares of JRVMF remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 152,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,219. Jervois Global has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

Get Jervois Global alerts:

About Jervois Global

(Get Rating)

Read More

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.