Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 901,300 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the December 31st total of 679,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Jervois Global Stock Performance
Shares of JRVMF remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 152,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,219. Jervois Global has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.
About Jervois Global
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jervois Global (JRVMF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.