Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 362.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Jerash Holdings (US)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JRSH stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.01. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.83 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

