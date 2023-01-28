Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 525 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,397 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,836,000 after acquiring an additional 925,805 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,214.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 813,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,861,000 after acquiring an additional 751,284 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.1% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,215,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,192,000 after acquiring an additional 729,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $84,643,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $111.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $143.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

