Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 1,340 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,403 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $5,860,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,273 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.19.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $272.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.