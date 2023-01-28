Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

