Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.09.

PH opened at $319.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

