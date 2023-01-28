Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $691,000 Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,222 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 73.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($14.67) to €14.00 ($15.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.77) to €13.00 ($14.13) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €15.80 ($17.17) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ING Groep from €14.00 ($15.22) to €16.00 ($17.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $14.22 on Friday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). ING Groep had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Stories

