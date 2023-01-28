Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

KO opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

