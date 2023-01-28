Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,804 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. increased its position in SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after acquiring an additional 179,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in SEA by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, China Renaissance decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

SEA stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $175.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 41.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

