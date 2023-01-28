Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $263,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $172.13 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.45. The company has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.85.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.