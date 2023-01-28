Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Shares Down 1.7%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.81 and last traded at C$2.84. 46,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 55,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.

Jaguar Mining Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.00. The stock has a market cap of C$205.77 million and a PE ratio of 6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.