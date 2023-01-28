Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 168.7% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Jaguar Mining stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 11,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,946. The stock has a market cap of $154.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.72. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.85 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.83%.

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

