Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Initiates Share Buyback Plan

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

J stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.91. 364,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.61 and its 200-day moving average is $122.10. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

